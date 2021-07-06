Man (60s) dies while carrying out roadworks in Wicklow 

A man who was carrying out roadworks on the R752 in Wicklow yesterday has died after sustaining injuries from a vehicle collision.

At around 8am the man, who was in his mid-60s, was seriously injured while he was working on the road in Milltown South, Rathnew.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition and he passed away today.

The driver of the car involved in the incident was uninjured.

Due to the incident being a workplace accident, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified and attended the scene.

The scene was preserved and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an examination.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Any road users who were travelling on the R752 at Milltown South between 7.45am and 8.15am on the morning of Monday 5th July, 2021 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow garda station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”



