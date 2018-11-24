Man (60s) dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport

A man, believed to be in his 60s, has died today following an accident at his workplace, Dublin Airport.

It is believed the employee fell from a main deck high loader, the machine used to load and unload aircrafts, while handling cargo.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority said that the man was taken to hospital following his accident, where he was later pronounced dead.

“There was an incident earlier on,” she said.

“A ground-handling agent company at the airport, was working on a cargo aircraft.

“There was an accident and he was brought to the hospital and we heard subsequently that he passed away.”

Online Editors