Man (60s) dies in single vehicle collision in Limerick

A man in his 60s has died after a single vehicle collision in Co Limerick this afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Murroe Road, Annacotty, shortly before 2.30pm today.

A man in his 60s, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam footage) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.