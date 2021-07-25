Man (60s) dies in road collision in Co Meath

A man in his late 60s has died in a road traffic collision this evening in Co Meath.

Gardaí in Nobber are investigating the single vehicle road collision which occurred in Mandistown, Drumconrath, Navan, at around 6.40 pm.

The man was the driver and the sole occupant of the car which collided with a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan where a post mortem will take place.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Mandistown this evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.