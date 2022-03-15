| 10.3°C Dublin

Paul Hyland

A man (60s) has died in house fire in Co Offaly earlier today.

Tullamore Gardaí are investigating the fatal fire which occurred at a house in the Screggan area this morning.

“A man aged in his early 60s has been pronounced deceased. His body remains at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified,” a Garda statement said.

“The fire was extinguished by local fire services.

The Garda Technical Bureau will conduct an examination of the scene.”

Gardaí have confirmed that no one else was injured in the fire.

