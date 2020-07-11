Man (60s) dies in house fire in Co Galway

A man (60s) has died after a house fire took place in the early hours of this morning in Co Galway.

The alarm was raised at around 5am at a house in Moylough in Co Galway and fire services rushed to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and the body of the deceased was found in the house by officers.

His body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for examination by local scene of crime officers.

The local Coroner has been notified and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that foul play is not believed to be involved.

