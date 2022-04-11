Man (60s) dies following single vehicle collision in Co Wexford

A man died following a single-vehicle collision that occurred in Co Wexford this morning.

Gardaí are at the scene of the crash which occurred at around 10.35am at Curracloe, Co Wexford.

The man, who was in his 60s, was the only occupant in the car and was taken to Wexford General Hospital but later passed away.

The road through Curracloe Village is closed and local diversions are in place as Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Curracloe Village area between 10.15am and 10.35am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”