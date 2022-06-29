Man (60s) dies following fire at house in Dublin

A man has died following a fire at a property in Dublin this morning.

The man, aged in his 60s, was discovered inside the property on Parkgate Street by emergency services.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, Gardaí said: “At approximately 9:55am this morning, Wednesday 29th June 2022, Gardaí received a report of a fire at a property on Parkgate Street, Dublin 8.”

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the fire was extinguished by Fire Services.

“The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was discovered inside the property. His body has been removed to the city morgue where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.”

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the house in the city centre on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out.

The building remains cordoned off as investigations continue.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Operations are ongoing and we have asked Luas to suspend trams in that area.

“There are also traffic restrictions in place.”