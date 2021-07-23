Man (60s) dies at Dollymount Strand in Dublin 

Gardai cleared an emergency access route for paramedics at the scene today

A man in his sixties was pronounced dead after being recovered from the sea off Dollymount Strand in north Dublin earlier today.

A rescue operation was mounted after emergency services were notified of an unconscious man in the water.

Dollymount beach lifeguards and an Irish Coast Guard unit from Howth were notified of an unconscious swimmer in the water at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

The man was brought to shore and with help from off-duty medical personnel CPR was commenced.

A National Ambulance Service vehicle arrived on the scene along with paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coast Guard have acknowledged members of public who assisted with the operation this afternoon.

Gardaí had assisted with coast guard personnel in clearing an emergency access route for paramedics.

The man’s body has been removed to Dublin city mortuary for post mortem examination.



