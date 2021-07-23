| 21.5°C Dublin

Man (60s) dies at Dollymount Strand in Dublin 

Gardai cleared an emergency access route for paramedics at the scene today Expand

Close

Gardai cleared an emergency access route for paramedics at the scene today

Gardai cleared an emergency access route for paramedics at the scene today

Gardai cleared an emergency access route for paramedics at the scene today

Amy Blaney

A man in his sixties was pronounced dead after being recovered from the sea off Dollymount Strand in north Dublin earlier today.

A rescue operation was mounted after emergency services were notified of an unconscious man in the water.

 Dollymount beach lifeguards and an Irish Coast Guard unit from Howth were notified of an unconscious swimmer in the water at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

The man was brought to shore and with help from off-duty medical personnel CPR was commenced.

A National Ambulance Service vehicle arrived on the scene along with paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade. 

The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Coast Guard have acknowledged members of public who assisted with the operation this afternoon.

Gardaí had assisted with coast guard personnel in clearing an emergency access route for paramedics.

The man’s body has been removed to Dublin city mortuary for post mortem examination. 


Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy