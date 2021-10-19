The collision occurred on the N12 near Knockaconny, Monaghan this morning.

A man in his 60s has died after a tanker lorry he was driving veered off the road and collided with a ditch in Co Monaghan on Tuesday morning.

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 7.20am this morning on the N12 in Knockaconny, Co Monaghan.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene after they received reports that a tanker lorry had veered off the road and collided with a roadside ditch.

The driver of the truck, a male aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The N12 (Monaghan to Armagh road) at Knockaconny is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N12 in Knockaconny this morning between 7am and 7:30am, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



