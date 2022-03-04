| 6.1°C Dublin

Man (60s) dies after Cork farming accident

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A man has died following a farming accident in Co Cork yesterday.

The body of the man, aged in his 60s, was located on a farm in Drimoleague yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the fatal workplace accident in the Drimoleague area yesterday at approximately 3.30pm.

The man’s body was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Health Safety Authority (HSA), which has the responsibility to investigate serious workplace accidents and deaths, will conduct an investigation.

