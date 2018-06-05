A man has died following a collision between a truck and car on the M18 in Co Clare.

Man (60s) dies after collision between truck and car in Co Clare

The crash happened at around 1.20pm this afternoon at junction 13.

The man, who was in his 60s, was the only person travelling in the car. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The road is currently closed from junction 12 to junction 14 and diversions are in place through Ennis town.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later this evening. Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes where possible or expect delays.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Meanwhile, in Cork, the N22 is blocked at Srelane, west of Ballincollig, due to a collision.

There are heavy delays on approach and drivers are being advised to use a different route. Further along the N22 is slow eastbound through Macroom as a result.

