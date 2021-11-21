Man (60s) critically injured after car strikes ditch in Co Leitrim

A man in his 60s is fighting for his life this evening following a single vehicle crash in Co Leitrim.

The man, aged in his early 60s, struck a ditch while driving on the R278 at Fivemilebourne, Dromahire, in Co Leitrim shortly after 4pm today.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no one else was involved in the accident.

He was rushed to Sligo University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, according to gardai.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident or any road users who may have dash camera footage to contact them at the Manorhamilton garda station on (071) 9820620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.







