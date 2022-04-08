Man (60s) charged after €580,000 cannabis grow house raid in Co Monaghan

Gardaí have seized €580,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested a man in his 60s following a search operation in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

The raid, which took place on Friday morning, is part of Operation Tara and involved Gardaí attached to the Carrickmacross District, assisted by personnel from Castleblayney Garda station, the Cavan/Monaghan Divisional search team and the Garda Dog Unit.

“Following searches at the property, suspected cannabis herb was discovered sealed in a number of vacuum bags. The drugs seized are believed to have an estimated value of €580,000,” Gardaí said in a statement.

"A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene following this seizure and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Castleblayney Garda Station.

"The man has since been charged and is set to appear before a sitting of Monaghan District Court tomorrow, Saturday, 9th April 2022 at 3.30pm.

"The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.”

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.