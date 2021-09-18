| 10.4°C Dublin

Man (60s) arrested as cocaine and cannabis worth close to €130k is seized in Cork

The drugs seized by Gardaí following the search of the house in Cork City. Photo: Gardai Expand

Close

The drugs seized by Gardaí following the search of the house in Cork City. Photo: Gardai

The drugs seized by Gardaí following the search of the house in Cork City. Photo: Gardai

The drugs seized by Gardaí following the search of the house in Cork City. Photo: Gardai

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 60s following the discovery of cocaine and cannabis worth €129,700 in a house in Cork City on Friday.

During the search of a house in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork City, €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin was recovered.

Gardaí also seized €1,200 in cash at the premises.

The search operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit under warrant.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy