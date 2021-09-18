Man (60s) arrested as cocaine and cannabis worth close to €130k is seized in Cork

The drugs seized by Gardaí following the search of the house in Cork City. Photo: Gardai

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 60s following the discovery of cocaine and cannabis worth €129,700 in a house in Cork City on Friday.

During the search of a house in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork City, €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin was recovered.

Gardaí also seized €1,200 in cash at the premises.

The search operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit under warrant.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.