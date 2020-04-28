Man (59) dies after Dublin city centre collision

A man has died following a car crash in Dublin city centre this morning.

The 59-year-old victim was the driver and sole occupant of the car that crashed into a parked car on Lad Lane near the Department of Health’s office on Baggot Street around 10:45am.



The car then careened off a concrete block on a building site.



The victim, whom gardai understand lived locally, was then rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital by ambulance where he later died of his injuries.



The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The area was cordoned off for a forensic investigation with local diversions in place.



Gardai this evening were appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them. They are especially interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash camera footage of the accident to contact them at the Pearse Street Garda Station on 016669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



The accident brings to 54 the number of people who have lost their lives on the roads so far this year, including six in April alone.



The victim was the 23rd driver to have been fatally injured in car accidents this year - the largest single category of fatalities, followed by 16 pedestrians, 10 passengers, four motorcyclists and one cyclist.

