Gardaí have arrested a man (58) as part of a CAB search operation this morning in Wexford.

Man (58) arrested on suspicion of intimidating Revenue officer during CAB search

The man was arrested on suspicion of intimidating a Revenue Bureau Officer.

He is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station.

"The man has been arrested under Section 13 of the CAB Act 1996 on suspicion of intimidating a Revenue Bureau Officer of the Criminal Assets Bureau," said a garda spokesperson.



More to follow...

