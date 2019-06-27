Man (58) arrested on suspicion of intimidating Revenue officer during CAB search
Gardaí have arrested a man (58) as part of a CAB search operation this morning in Wexford.
The man was arrested on suspicion of intimidating a Revenue Bureau Officer.
He is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station.
"The man has been arrested under Section 13 of the CAB Act 1996 on suspicion of intimidating a Revenue Bureau Officer of the Criminal Assets Bureau," said a garda spokesperson.
More to follow...
Online Editors