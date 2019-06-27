News Irish News

Thursday 27 June 2019

Man (58) arrested on suspicion of intimidating Revenue officer during CAB search

File photo. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins
File photo. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins

Gabija Gataveckaite

Gardaí have arrested a man (58) as part of a CAB search operation this morning in Wexford.

The man was arrested on suspicion of intimidating a Revenue Bureau Officer.

He is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station. 

"The man has been arrested under Section 13 of the CAB Act 1996 on suspicion of intimidating a Revenue Bureau Officer of the Criminal Assets Bureau," said a garda spokesperson.

More to follow...

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News