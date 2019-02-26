Man (57) dies following workplace accident at timber mill

THE death of a middle aged man at a Cork timber mill is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Gardaí.

THE death of a middle aged man at a Cork timber mill is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Gardaí.

The man, who is 57, died when he was apparently struck or crushed by machinery at the timber processing plant outside Enniskeane in west Cork.

The accident occurred early on Tuesday morning.

Despite desperate efforts to assist the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood the man was from the west Cork area and had been working at the mill for more than 25 years.

Gardaí have declined to identify the man until all his relatives have been notified.

A full HSA investigation is underway as is routine in all fatal workplace accidents.

HSA investigators are being assisted by Gardaí.

A file on the matter will now be prepared for the Cork coroner's office.

The tragedy is the fourth fatal workplace accident to have occurred in Ireland so far in 2019.

That came after 2018 proved one of the safest years in Irish workplaces over modern times with almost a 24pc reduction in deaths (37) compared to the previous 12 months.

Safety groups had hailed last year's significant decline in workplace fatalities - which represented the lowest level of deaths at Irish workplaces in almost 30 years.

Farming remains the single most dangerous Irish workplace accounting for almost half of the fatal accidents.

However, like the overall fatal accident level in 2018, the number of deaths on Irish farms declined last year (15) compared to 2017.

An estimated 500-plus workers have died in fatal workplace accidents in Ireland over the past decade.

Online Editors