Man (55) seriously injured in Cork stabbing

A MIDDLE-aged man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Cork.

The incident occurred in Blackpool shortly after 3pm and resulted in a 55-year-old man sustaining an apparent wound to his torso during an assault.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and raced to the scene.

The man received emergency medical treatment at the scene from paramedics before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance.

He was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.

It is understood his condition is serious but not life threatening.

Gardaí sealed off the area where the incident occurred at Dublin Street pending a full technical examination by forensic officers.

A man in his 70s was later arrested by gardaí and is now being questioned in relation to the circumstances of the incident.

There were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault.

Door to door inquiries will be conducted to determine if anyone living locally heard or saw anything suspicious.

Gardaí will also examine CCTV security camera footage from the area to determine movements of individuals to and from the area at the time of the suspected stabbing.

