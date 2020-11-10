Man (55) arrested due to European arrest warrant for human trafficking

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in North Dublin today on foot of a European arrest warrant.

Gardaí attached to the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested the man on foot of a 2016 warrant issued by Romanian authorities.

This was following the man’s conviction for offences of Human Trafficking of adults and children.

Speaking after the arrest, Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit, said: "this significant arrest coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of International arrest warrants are brought to justice”

The arrested man will appear before the Extradition High Court at 11am, today, Tuesday November 10.

Online Editors