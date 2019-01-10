Man (54) arrested in connection to Strokestown attack

Gardai have arrested a man in connection to a pre-dawn attack at a repossessed home in Co Roscommon.

Gardai have arrested a man in connection to a pre-dawn attack at a repossessed home in Co Roscommon.

The 54-year-old man was arrested this morning in Co Mayo and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended.

Investigations are continuing into the incident which occurred in Strokestown on December 16.

More than 20 men armed with baseball bats targeted security guards hired to protect the property in Falsk.

The house was at the centre of a "heavy-handed" eviction.

Eight security workers were injured in the attack. Three of them were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A badly injured guard dog had to be put down by vets and four vehicles were also torched during the incident.

Online Editors