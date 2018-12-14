Gardaí have launched a murder probe after a 53-year-old man was beaten to death in Waterford.

Man (53) beaten to death at his home is named locally

The man, named locally as John Lowe, was discovered unconscious in Co Waterford, but later died.

The victim, who had injuries consistent with a serious assault, is from the Portlaw area.

A full post-mortem examination will be conducted today but it is understood the man sustained severe head injuries consistent with having been beaten with an implement such as a hammer or heavy bar.

Gardaí and paramedics were called to the property at the Coolfin Meadows estate in Portlaw, some 20km from Waterford city, area shortly before 3pm after it was reported a man had been injured following a confrontation.

He was rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 20s was later arrested at the scene. He was taken to Tramore garda station where he is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The young man is from the Waterford area. He can be held for an initial period of 24 hours.

The scene remains cordoned off pending a full forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

It's understood that the arrested man was known to the deceased, though they are not related.

A friend of the deceased described him as a "kind-hearted" man.

"John was the nicest fella you would ever meet in your life. He's from the area, but had been working as a labourer in the UK," he told the Irish Independent.

"He had no children and never married, all he had was his dog and some family members."

Cllr John O'Leary said it's "a very sad day" for Waterford.

