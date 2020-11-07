Man (53) arrested after €110,000 and vehicle seized in Coolock raid

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after €110,000 in cash and a vehicle were seized by Gardaí during a raid in Coolock yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised crime, Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit conducted the search at a location in Coolock.

€110,000 and a vehicle were seized and the man was arrested at the scene and taken to Coolock Garda Station, where he is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The man can be detained for up to seven days while being questioned.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime within An Garda Síochána, said:

"The Garda Síochána continues to pursue organised crime groups that supply illicit drugs within our communities, the motivation for which is financial gain. We again today have made a significant impact as we attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing suspected proceeds of their criminal activity and the drugs they sell”.

"In this week alone, we have seized drugs to of a value of about one million Euro and cash to a value of over €230,000, while also making arrests resulting in six suspects being charged with serious criminal offences associated with organised and serious crime, all of which helps prevent further damage being inflicted within our communities”.

