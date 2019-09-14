Man (52) behaving in 'erratic manner' charged as 120kg of benzocaine seized

A MAN (52) behaving "in an erratic manner" was charged after Gardaí seized €50,000 worth of benzocaine from his car and is due to appear in court this morning.

A MAN (52) behaving "in an erratic manner" was charged after Gardaí seized €50,000 worth of benzocaine from his car and is due to appear in court this morning.

Gardaí seized 120kg of benzocaine in large plastic containers from a motorist on the M1 motorway on Wednesday in Whiterath, Louth.

The man was travelling in a car with northern registration plates and was behaving in an "erratic manner".

The driver was arrested on the roadside by Gardaí from the Louth Division and Road Policing Unit and was charged to appear in court last Wednesday.

He was rearrested on Friday following his release on bail for the road traffic offences and was detained by Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station for the possession of benzocaine.

"Benzocaine is not currently a controlled drug but is used as a mixing or cutting agent for high purity cocaine. The estimated street value of the seizure is in excess of €50,000," said a garda statement.

"He has been charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before a special sitting of a District Court, to be arranged this morning," added the statement.

Online Editors