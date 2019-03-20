Man (52) arrested following the deaths of three teenagers at disco further questioned on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug

A 52-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of three teenagers, has been further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The PSNI said that detectives investigating the deaths at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, conducted a search at a house in Moneymore on Tuesday and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after a crush outside the hotel.

Some 400 people were outside the venue during the crush, police have said.

The funerals for the three teenagers will be held on Friday.

