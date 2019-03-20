Man (52) arrested following the deaths of three teenagers at disco further questioned on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug
A 52-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of three teenagers, has been further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
The PSNI said that detectives investigating the deaths at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, conducted a search at a house in Moneymore on Tuesday and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.
Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after a crush outside the hotel.
Some 400 people were outside the venue during the crush, police have said.
The funerals for the three teenagers will be held on Friday.
More to follow.
Press Association
