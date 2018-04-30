Man (50s) rushed to hospital after suspected gas explosion at house
A man has been rushed to hospital after an explosion at a house in Co Dublin this morning.
The man (50s) was treated at the scene after a small gas cannister exploded at his home in Kimmage.
Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that they were called to the scene after neighbours spotted smoke and flames coming from the house.
A number of downstairs windows were shattered due to the explosion.
The man was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he is being treated for burns to his hands and body.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Online Editors