Man (50s) killed in collision with motorcyclist

A man in his 50s has died following a collision on the Malahide Road in Artane this morning.

The pedestrian was killed following a collision with a motorbike at approximately 9.45am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Dublin City Mortuary for a full post mortem.

Gardaí confirmed the male motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The stretch of road, between the Artane roundabout and the junction with the Kilmore Road, remains closed for a Garda forensic examination.

Diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Coolock are appealing for any witnesses, especially motorists with dash cam footage, to contact them on 01 6664200 or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors