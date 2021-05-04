Man (50s) killed in Co Louth three-vehicle crash 

A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Co Louth this morning.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident, which involved two cars and a lorry on the N53 near Hackballscross at around 10.30am.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any road users who were travelling on the N53 near Rassan, Hackballscross between 10am and 11am this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”