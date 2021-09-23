Man (50s) in serious condition following Waterford City assault

A man in his 50s is in a “serious but stable” condition following an assault in Waterford City on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on the assault that occurred on Hanover Street shortly before 9pm last night.

The victim was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where he has been described as in a “serious but stable” condition by Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.