Man (50s) in critical condition after suspected 'one-punch attack'

A middle-aged man is in a critical condition after a suspected assault in a Cork pub.

Gardaí are investigating what they have described as a serious assault in the licensed premises on Abbey Street in Fermoy in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

The man, who is in his mid 50s, suffered a serious head injury in the incident and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH). He underwent emergency surgery and is now understood to be in a critical condition.

The injured party, who is from Fermoy, had been socialising with friends in the premises when the incident occurred. The confrontation is believed to have followed an exchange of words between two males.

One source indicated that it is believed just a single blow was struck with the injured party apparently striking his head on the ground as he fell. The other individual involved in the incident, a man in his 40s, is understood to have been resident in the north Cork town for several years.

Fermoy Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them. Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who was in the licensed premises at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station (025) 82100, the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.

