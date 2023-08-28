Man (50s) hospitalised after shooting incident in Co Clare as gardai preserve number of scenes

It’s reported that a group of people were in the area shortly after 6pm and were in possession of a number of weapons including at least one gun.

A man has been hospitalised after a shooting incident in Co Clare last night.

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents that took place in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon yesterday, including the discharge of a firearm and criminal damage.

It’s reported that a group of people were in the area shortly after 6pm and were in possession of a number of weapons including at least one gun.

Meanwhile, a series of incidents were reported, with extensive damage caused to several domestic residences and vehicles.

A gun was also fired and a man in his 50s was later taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have preserved a number of scenes for technical examination as investigations continue at Ennistymon Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on the evening of Sunday 27th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”