Man (50s) dies in Naas after collision between car and lorry

A man in his 50s died at the scene of a fatal crash between a car and a lorry this morning in Naas, Co Kildare.

The collision took place at around 9.50am in the Stephenstown area of Kilcullen, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The lorry driver, also a man in his 50s, was taken to Naas General Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed for a technical examination of the scene and it will remain closed until late this evening, according to gardaí.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors