A man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Co Cavan.

A man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Co Cavan.

The blaze broke out at the property in Ballyjamesduff at around 3am on Thursday.

Gardai said the cause of the fire, which happened in the Derrylurgan area, is not yet known.

A technical examination of the scene was due to take place later on Thursday.

Gardai said the results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Press Association