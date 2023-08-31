Man (50s) dies following ‘workplace accident’ in Cork

A man has died following a workplace accident in Co Cork yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene in White's Cross shortly before 2pm.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

A garda spokesperson said both the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the coroner have been notified.

“Gardaí responded to reports of a fatal workplace accident that occurred in White's Cross, Co Cork yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 30th August 2023 at approximately 1.50pm,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the HSA said it is aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation.

“As such, no further information is available at this time,” they said.