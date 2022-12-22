Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Roscommon

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators which has since concluded. Stock image.

A man in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Roscommon on Thursday morning.

The fatal collision occurred on the N60 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, at 8:40am this morning.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

The body of the man was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision investigators which has since concluded, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N60 between 8.15am and 8.45am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.