Man (50s) dies after crash between tractor and car in Co Meath

He was the second man to die on Irish roads yesterday

A man in his 50s has died after the car he was driving collided with a traffic in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 4pm on the R157 at Moygaddy, Co Meath and involved a car and a tractor.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, received fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported to gardaí.

A technical examination was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Wednesday evening and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 8252211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s was also killed yesterday following a single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal incident that occurred at approximately 2.40pm on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.

“Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 40s was fatally injured,” a garda spokesperson said.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.”

A technical examination of the scene was completed earlier Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle garda station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

On This Day In History - July 27th