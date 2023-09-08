Man (50s) being treated for serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Co Cork

A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a motorcycle collision in Co Cork on Thursday night.

The single vehicle collision took place on the N20 main Cork to Limerick road at Buttevant around 10.30pm.

A man aged, in his 50’s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Ballybeg, Buttevant, Co. Cork, between 10pm and 11pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.