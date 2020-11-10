Man (50s) arrested on suspicion of money laundering as cash and other property seized in Dublin raid

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after €8,500 in cash along with three mobile phones and a number of items of high value clothing were seized in a search this morning.

The raid was carried out as part of a larger investigation into money laundering and the man was arrested after a house in the Castletymon area of Dublin was searched.

The operation was led by gardaí from the ‘M’ District Drugs Unit assisted by local Detectives, Community Policing and Regular Units supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit.

Following the search, the man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected Money Laundering and follows the seizure of €49,000 cash in the Tallaght area on August 31.

