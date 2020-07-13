Man (50s) arrested in connection with investigation into murder of Francis Dunne

A man (50s) has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of Francis Dunne, whose body was found at a derelict house in Co Cork last year.

His body was found at a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road, Co. Cork on December 28, 2019.

Gardaí investigating the murder arrested a man this morning in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detailed at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

"The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested this morning, 13th July, 2020. He is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said a garda spokesperson.

