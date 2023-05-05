Man (50s) arrested following seizure of €141,000 of cocaine, tablets and cannabis in Waterford

Some of the drugs and cash detained by Gardaí in Waterford today. Photo: Gardaí.

A man aged in his 50s has been arrested following the seizure of €141,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine and tablets in Waterford city today.

Gardaí also seized over €10,000 in cash during the search.

The search took place at approximately 7:45am at a property in Ferrybank by Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit. A man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in Waterford.

During the course of this search, Gardaí seized approximately €89,320 of suspected cannabis, €20,700 of suspected cocaine, €24,000 of suspected Alprazolam tablets and €7,000 of suspected Zopiclone tablets. €10,540 in cash was also seized.

Alprazolam is a benzo sold under the name Xanax while Zopiclone is sold as a sleeping tablet over the counter under various brand names.

All of the drugs seized (totalling €141,020) will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Garda investigations are ongoing.