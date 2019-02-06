Man (50s) arrested following pre-dawn attack at repossessed Roscommon home

Gardaí have arrested a man in his fifties as part of an ongoing investigation into a pre-dawn attack at a repossessed home in Co Roscommon.

Investigations are continuing into the incident which occurred in Strokestown on December 16.

More than 20 men armed with baseball bats targeted security guards hired to protect the property in Falsk.

The house was at the centre of a "heavy-handed" eviction.

Eight security workers were injured in the attack. Three of them were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A badly injured guard dog had to be put down by vets and four vehicles were also torched during the incident.

Gardaí arrested a man earlier today at a house in the Killoe area of Co Longford.

He is currently detained at Castlerea Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 and investigations are ongoing.

This is the fifth individual to be arrested as part of this investigation.

Online Editors