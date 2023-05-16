Man (50s) arrested after reports of wire tied between trees in forest

Police said they had been aware of footage circulating online appearing to show wires being tied between trees.

Police investigating a report that wire has been tied between trees in Binevenagh Forest have arrested a man in in the Limavady area.

The man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody where he is assisting with enquiries.

Chief Inspector, Sinead McIldowney said: "A report was received shortly after 4pm on Monday, May 15 that wire had been tied between trees in the area on Friday, May 12.

"It is believed that this occurred sometime between 3pm and 4pm.

"We are aware of video footage which is circulating online and this is currently being reviewed.”

Chief Inspector McIldowney ha also urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to police on 101.

"We are conducting robust enquiries, but I would encourage members of the public making use of any wooded areas in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to be vigilant.

"Take care if you are using these areas for recreational purposes and please report anything suspicious to police - the number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”