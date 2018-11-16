A 50-year-old has become the 19th victim of the Hutch-Kinahan feud after being shot twice in the head in a Co Kildare housing estate.

A 50-year-old has become the 19th victim of the Hutch-Kinahan feud after being shot twice in the head in a Co Kildare housing estate.

Man (50) shot twice in head at housing estate becomes 19th victim of vicious gangland feud

The man, who was named locally as Clive Staunton, was shot in the Glen Easton housing estate in Leixlip at approximately 9.15pm last night.

Mr Staunton was originally from the Greek Street flats in Dublin's north inner city but had been staying in the Leixlip area recently.

He had no previous criminal convictions but had some Hutch family connections.

A white car was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting and was later found burnt out.

The scene at Glen Easton Way was sealed off last night with a strong Garda presence.

The victim's body remained at the scene outside a house last night.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be completed later today and the scene has been preserved.

Gardaí are probing whether Mr Staunton, who is believed to have been a street trader, might have been at the Aviva Stadium for the Ireland versus Northern Ireland match last night and then went home before the fatal shooting.

Neighbours reported hearing a sound "just like fireworks" after nine o'clock.

One neighbour said she was used to hearing children on the street and assumed it was some fireworks left over from Halloween. She added that area was very safe.

Another young woman was seen walking along the road near the scene in a distressed state.

The latest death in the feud is likely to lead to increasing tensions in the inner city.

The last person to die in the deadly feud was Jason 'Buda' Molyneux, who suffered six gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach in January. His murder in Dublin's north inner city came just days after Derek Coakley Hutch was gunned down outside Wheatfield Prison on January 20.

Mr Coakley Hutch was a nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, and was the fourth member of the family to be shot dead in just two years.

The feud between the Hutch family and the Kinahan cartel erupted in September 2015 when Gary Hutch - another nephew of Gerry Hutch - was murdered in Spain.

Irish Independent