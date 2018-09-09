A 49-year-old man has lost his life in a road crash.

A 49-year-old man has lost his life in a road crash.

Man (49) killed in car crash, gardaí appeal for witnesses

The incident occurred shortly before 7.30pm yesterday evening in Co Laois, on a local road at Cappalug near Killeshin.

It is understood the van he was driving left the road and struck a ditch.

The man was the sole occupant of the van.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has since been removed to Portlaoise Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors