Man (49) arrested in connection with video of child driving lorry in Tyrone

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a video shared online which appeared to show a young girl driving a lorry on a motorway in Tyrone.

The PSNI confirmed this afternoon that officers investigating the incident - the second of its kind to allegedly occur in Tyrone in the last week - arrested a 49-year-old man.

The video appears to show a young girl in control of the lorry while driving on the M1 motorway.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man had been arrested “on suspicion of a number of offences including aiding and abetting driving whilst disqualified by reason of age and cruelty to children.”

The man has since been released on bail.

A 37-year-old man was arrested last week near Cookstown in Tyrone after another video surfaced of a young boy driving a lorry on the M1 near Dungannon.

