Man (47) in critical condition after four vehicle crash in Bray

The collision occurred at 4.30pm approximately km outside Bray Co. Wicklow, on the Bray to Greystones road.

The driver of one of the cars, aged 47-years old is in critical condition at St Vincent’s Hospital while the injuries of the drivers and passengers in the other cars are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed while Gardaí carry out forensic examination of the scene and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Bray Garda station on 01 6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

