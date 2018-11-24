Gardaí have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with a drug seizure of €600,000 worth of cannabis herb in Ardee, Co. Louth.

Man (46) arrested after €600k of drugs seized in Louth

The seizure took place after of an ongoing investigation by local Gardaí, and Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, led to a planned search operation of a property in Tallanstown, Ardee.

The search, which took place on Friday night, uncovered the cannabis herb which is estimated to have a street value of €600,000.

The man who was arrested is being held at Drogheda Garda Station under the Drug Trafficking Act.

