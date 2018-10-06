Man (45) dies following shooting in north Dublin

A man has died following a shooting in north Dublin last night.

A man has died following a shooting in north Dublin last night.

The 45-year-old was shot at Popintree Crescent, Ballymun shortly after 11pm on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

This morning, gardai are appealing for witnesses into the fatal shooting and an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.

Popintree Crescent and Popintree Park have been cordoned off and are currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The body of the man remains at the scene and State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors