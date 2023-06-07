Man (43) had to be pepper-sprayed after lunging at gardaí while holding pint glass

A 43-year-old Dublin man who had to be pepper-sprayed after he “lunged” at gardaí while holding a pint glass will be sentenced next year.

Alan Hall, of Bridgewater Quay, Islandbridge, Dublin, has pleaded guilty to public order charges for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with a garda’s direction to leave the vicinity.

Dublin District Court heard that the incident happened at 5.30am on January 24 after gardaí responded to a call from staff at the Dublin Bus depot on Conyngham Road that a man was acting in an aggressive manner.

The court heard gardaí caught up with him, and he shouted aloud and became aggressive and abusive to the officers while members of the public were at a bus stop.

He was cautioned to leave the area and went in the direction of his home but returned “highly abusive” with “fists clenched and lunged at members of An Garda Síochána”.

Hall ran between traffic, was aggressive and held a pint glass which he refused to put down. Officers had to pepper spray him, Judge Treasa Kelly heard.

He has three prior convictions for public order offences, which resulted in him being fined €500 in March.

However, Judge Kelly noted an appeal of that conviction was still pending.

Pleading for leniency, his barrister said that Hall “deeply regrets his actions” and was apologetic. Counsel said the context of the incident was that he had suffered a significant bereavement, and at the time, the accused had been drinking too much.

He had lived with depression all his life and had been in gainful employment until recently but was looking for work.

The defence asked the court to consider a charitable donation instead of a conviction.

Judge Kelly said Hall had taken responsibility for his actions and noted he had underlying issues.

She told him guards have a job to do, and he had to realise drinking did not suit him.

His sentencing had been delayed pending an appeal of the prior public order convictions.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted today that the appeal would not be finalised until next February.

Counsel also said it had been a “difficult time” for the accused, who had a letter stating he was going into rehab. His barrister submitted the court could revisit the option of a charitable donation.

However, Judge Kelly refused and adjourned sentencing until a date in March 2024.