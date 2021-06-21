Man (40s) suffers serious head injuries in Dublin assault at weekend

The man is in the Mater Hospital receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries during an assault in Dublin 1 on Saturday.

The serious assault occurred at Parnell Square North, Dublin 1, on Saturday at approximately 10pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after 10:15pm where they discovered the man with serious head injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to The Mater Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be stable.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and enquiries are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Parnell Square North between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday night to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.

The assault comes as three men had to be hospitalised on Saturday after receiving knife injuries in separate attacks within an hour in Dublin, leading for calls for a knife amnesty and other measures to tackle knife crime.

The first two incidents happened in Dublin 15, and the third was in Dublin city centre.

In the first a man in his 40s received a wound to his right cheek after being assaulted with a blade at Parslickstown Drive, near Mulhuddart at approximately 4.30pm.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Then at 5pm, a man in his early 30s who was reported as walking in the Fortlawn Drive area near Sheepmoor was set upon and received apparent stab wounds to his back and thigh.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardai do not believe the incidents are connected, and both attacks are under investigation.

Gardaí are also investigating an assault which took place near St Stephen’s Green at around 5.30pm.

A man in his late teens was taken to St James’ Hospital where he was receiving treatment for apparent stab wounds. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

While the injuries are not believed to be life threatening Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said plans to follow the Scottish model to tackle knife crime must be accelerated.